Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Seniors, age 60 or older who meet the income eligibility requirements may now apply for the 2015 Farmers Market coupons on line or at your local senior center. Seniors may apply online at www.buylocalalabama.com or http://fma.alabama.gov/seniornutrition. However, if you are not comfortable or don’t have access to the Internet, you can contact a senior center in your area. The application process only takes a few moments to complete. Information such as your name, address, race, date of birth, last four digits of your Social Security number, number of people living in your household and monthly income will be required.