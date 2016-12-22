Former Clarion writer looking for stories about Limrock

Written by Danielle Wallingsford - Kirkland

Former Clarion writer, Danielle Wallingsford Kirkland, is currently doing research for a book and ask for assistance from past or current residents of the Limrock area.

“I am currently conducting research in order to compose a book about Limrock, Alabama. My purpose is to compile a large group of stories that detail personal memories of the people who have either grown up in Limrock or lived a great portion of their lives there,” she said.

“I am looking for any kind of memorable story that occurred in Limrock in the past. This may be a personal story about something you experienced or it may be a story handed down to you. If you have photographs to go with these stories, even if they are just of yourself or the places and people involved, they would be greatly appreciated.

I would love to set up in person interviews so that I may record your stories, but if you prefer you may simply write them down and mail them to me, or I can pick them up,” she added.

“No type of story will be considered insignificant. For example, I may include the story of the day my Aunt’s grandpa sent her home with a baby chicken in a paper sack. This is not meant to be just a history of Limrock, but rather a collection of Limrock memories. “

If you are interested in contributing, you may call Danielle at 256-599-2146, email her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or write her at 39 Lee Road 990, Phenix City, AL 36870.



