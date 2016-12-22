Annual Chamber meeting set for Friday

Written by Submitted

The Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting will be a Chamber membership gathering at 12 noon, on Friday, January 30, 2015 at the Scottsboro Goose Pond Civic Center.

The keynote speaker will be Joe Ritch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TVA. He is an attorney at the Sirote & Permutt Law Firm in Huntsville where he has worked since 1982. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, a law degree from Samford University, and a postgraduate law degree in taxation from New York University.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, I encourage everyone to join us on January 30th for our 56th Annual Meeting”, said Pam Gray, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to have Joe Ritch, the Chairman of the TVA Board of Directors, as our keynote speaker. Mr. Ritch is the second Alabamian in TVA’s history to serve on their board of directors and the first Alabamian to serve as Chairman. TVA is and will continue to be a vital part of the Jackson County community. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with TVA in 2015 and beyond.”

American Landscapes, LLC and their owner Josh Pell is the Presenting Sponsor. Gold Sponsors are Redstone Federal Credit Union and Scottsboro Electric Power Board. Tickets are now available at The Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce,

407 East Willow Street, in Scottsboro. Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $45 for Non-members.

For more information about the Annual Meeting, call the Chamber of Commerce office at 256-259-5500 or 800-259-5508.



