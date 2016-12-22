NACC Adult Learning Lab deemed a success in its first year of operation

Written by Submitted

The Northeast Alabama Community College Adult Education Learning Lab has experienced huge success in its first year of operation according to NACC officials. The new, state-of-the-art learning lab opened in April of 2014 and is a Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Center.

“The Adult Education Learning Lab has been very successful in our first year with it,” stated Jonathon Nappier, GED Chief Examiner and College/Adult Education Liaison. “What started as a way to deliver the new, computer-based GED has grown to deliver certifications and other exams to a large variety of industries. NACC students and local residents have been able to complete exams that previously required driving to Decatur, Chattanooga, or Birmingham. And we have brought in examinees from all around Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.”

Lab activity included:

•Over 400 completed test registrations in the first year

•Exams taken in GED, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT), CompTIA, Cisco, Adobe, Child Development Association (CDA) Exam Council, and many more

•Examinees have traveled from Huntsville, Chattanooga, Gadsden, Birmingham, Nashville, and Atlanta

“These people using the lab have been extremely positive in their compliments towards NACC and the DeKalb-Jackson area,” continued Nappier. “Many plan to return when they require future testing. We look forward to providing more services to our local students and residents, and bringing in more people to the area.”

Chad Gorham, Director of the Adult Education Program added, “We have been very pleased with what our lab has done for adult education students as well as individuals from our local communities who have been able to complete valuable certifications meeting both career and educational needs. The lab has served as a tool to get individuals to visit our campus who may otherwise not have visited. I have received numerous compliments from examinees about the service that they received while testing and about the beauty of our campus. We want people to walk away from NACC knowing that they are welcome here and that even more opportunities are available through services offered on our campus!”

Pearson VUE is the world’s leading test center network. Pearson VUE provides a full suite of services from test development to data management, and delivers exams through the world’s most comprehensive and secure network of test centers. To find all available exams and to register, you may visit www.pearsonvue.com.

Contact Nappier at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2362 or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Contact Gorham at ext. 2294 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Go to www.nacc.edu/adulted or call the Northeast Alabama Adult Education Program at 256-638-2957 or 256-228-0021.



