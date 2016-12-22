Scottsboro High School Teacher arrested

Written by Press Release

On January 25, 2015, the Scottsboro Police Department received a call in reference to a missing juvenile.

Responding officers learned that the juvenile ran away from home after being confronted by her parents about a relationship between the juvenile and a teacher/coach from school. The juvenile was located several hours later and returned to her parents.

The Scottsboro Police Department's Detective Unit followed up with a criminal investigation following an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between the two. The investigation revealed that the relationship did occur involving the student and teacher, Kandace Christopher, for the past three months. Christopher is a teacher and athletic coach with the Scottsboro City Schools.

On January 26, 2015, at 11:55 a.m., Kandace Marie Christopher, 26 of Ft. Payne, AL, was arrested at the Scottsboro Police Dept. and charged with the following: School employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 (class B felony), and School employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 (class A misdemeanor). A bond of $16,000.00 has been set. Christopher was transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

According to a statement released by the Scottsboro City School System superintendent, Dr. Sandra Spivey: "Yesterday, we received a report of misconduct by a teacher in our school system. We immediately notified DHR, the Scottsboro Police Department and the Alabama State Department of Education. While conducting our internal investigation, the employee submitted a resignation effective immediately. It is the practice of the Scottsboro City School System to cooperate with law enforcement in situations of this kind and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in the criminal investigation of this matter."

Jail records confirm that Christopher posted bond and has been released.