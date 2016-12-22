AG Strange announces indictment of Barry Whitton

Written by Press Release

(MONTGOMERY)--Attorney General Luther Strange announced the indictment of a man for the 1997 murder of his wife, Michelle Townson Whitton, in Jackson County. Barry Whitton, 46, formerly of Section, is scheduled for arraignment on January 27.









Attorney General Strange’s Office presented evidence to a Jackson County grand jury resulting in Whitton’s indictment* on December 10. Specifically, the indictment charges that Whitton intentionally killed the victim “by striking her in the head and causing blunt-force trauma.”

Anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit by calling 1-866-419-1236 or by emailing to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

No further information about the investigation or about Whitton’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Whitton faces a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment for the Class A felony.

Attorney General Strange commended those who worked on this case, noting in particular the Criminal Trials Division and Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit. He thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.