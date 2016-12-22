Kiwanis to celebrate 100 years this year

Written by Submitted

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.



In 2015 Kiwanis will celebrate 100 years. The Scottsboro Kiwanis Club was chartered December 8, 1976 with 32 charter members. Two of those members, Charles Dawson and Sam Wallingsford are still active in the club.

The club’s present membership consists of attorneys, bankers, business people, educators, district attorneys and retired individuals.

Kiwanis meets on Tuesdays at noon at Western Sizzlin. They have guest speakers two or three times per month and also have a “Get to know your member” meeting where a member tells us about him or herself. They have learned some interesting things about some of the members.

Kiwanis work for the betterment of the community with different service projects including the RIF Program (Reading is Fundamental). Each year members buy books for the Headstart program. Club members go to each school in Scottsboro and Jackson County and read to the children. The books are the children’s to take home with them to encourage their parents to read to them.

Kiwanis have an Annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser. The monies made are used for scholarships for deserving seniors at Scottsboro High School.

The club also supports Christmas Charities by adopting families and delivering gifts to the homes so the children will have Christmas. This past year the club adopted 42 children. Food and household cleaning supplies are also delivered.

The club is always looking for new members to help carry on the traditions already set and would welcome you to come for a visit on Tuesdays at noon.

