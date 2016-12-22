Alabama Ballet to perform Cinderella at NACC

Written by Submitted

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Cinderella by the world renowned Alabama Ballet on Saturday, February 14, at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

This will be the ninth year the Alabama Ballet will be performing for Northeast.

“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”

Cinderella is a timeless tale complete with elegant dancing, comical miming and spectacular costumes and scenery. The ballet follows the longing of Cinderella and her magical encounter with the captivating Prince. There will also be the ominous clock chiming midnight along with the comical antics of the ugly stepsisters. Cinderella is a classical ballet that is vibrant and bursting with wit!

Northeast worked with the Alabama Ballet to bring you this performance during a holiday celebrating love, Valentine’s Day. This performance is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your spouse, children, sister, friend, mother or grandparents! As you share this special day with your loved ones, a complementary Valentine’s Day cookie reception will be held at intermission for all attending.

We urge you to purchase your tickets early. Tickets are $10.00 per person and current NACC students are free with student ID. Visit www.nacc.edu for a link to purchase with a credit card, or call Susan Webb at 256.638.4418 or 256.228.6001 at ext. 2248. You can also purchase tickets on campus in Room 205 or Room 103 in the Pendley Administration Building.



