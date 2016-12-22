Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Written by Heather Garner Friday, 09 January 2015 12:16

Today marks the 1st Annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

altThousands of men and women throughout our country place their lives at risk daily to protect and serve. They go to work not knowing if they'll return. Officers often times go on calls unsure of the situation they'll face or what images will be forever etched in their minds. Officers throughout our country are killed or assaulted daily. Their job is extremely dangerous and often times thankless. Officers see things they can't change yet they still put their uniform on and do their duty of keeping the public safe.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was formed by the FBI National Academy to thank those officers across the country who risk their lives daily.  National organizers have suggested the public show their appreciation personally, via social media, by wearing blue, placing a blue light bulb in porch lights or by tying blue ribbons on cars.

