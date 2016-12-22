Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Mayor announces City's decrease in TVA in - lieu funds

Wednesday, 17 December 2014

During the Scottsboro Council meeting last week, Mayor Melton Potter announced that the TVA in lieu of tax money will be decreased by eight percent or approximately $106,000.


Potter stated that the city will work to make those funds up and will watch expenses. The City previously budged $1.2 million in revenue from TVA in lieu of tax money. Much of the $106,000 will be made up in sales tax received throughout the year.
Potter also displayed the Valley Sustainable Gold Community Award. The award is from TVA’s economic development program. Scottsboro is one of only three communities throughout Alabama to receive the award.
Recently elected Councilman Tony Wallingsford nominated John Gentle to the Commercial Development Authority. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Gentle to the position.
The Council also approved an alcohol license for The Pantry, Inc. D/B/A Kangaroo Express in the 21000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.

