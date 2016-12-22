Scottsboro Police make drug arrest at local business

Written by Heather Garner

Investigators recently received information that a local business was selling illegal drugs.As a result, Scottsboro Police Department investigators served a search warrant on a local business located on Willow Street this afternoon. Three males ages 20,22 and 24 were arrested and charged with second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Approximately one ounce of marijuana and $6,690 in cash was seized. Investigators were assisted by Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler and K9, Abi.