Scottsboro Board of Education names new superintendent

Written by Heather Garner

Scottsboro Board of Education named Dr. Sandra Spivey as the new superintendent at their meeting this afternoon.

Spivey is originally from Scottsboro. She was born and raised in Scottsboro before leaving to establish a distinguished career in education. Spivey currently is the regional support director for the Alabama State Department of Education. She began her education at NACC and completed her undergraduate work with a double major in math and English from Auburn University in 1990. She later received her Masters, ED.S, and Doctorate degrees from the same institution.





Her career advancement led her to Central of Phenix City as a math teacher and cheerleader coach; Benjamin Russell High School from 1991 to 2003 as a math teacher, cheerleader coach, assistant principal, middle school principal in 2003 and high school principal from 2003 to 2005. Spivey then became principal at Hoover High School from 2005-2006; and director of Human Resources for Hoover High School from 2006-2007. In 2007 Spivey was employed by the Madison County School System as the director of secondary education, where she remained until last January. She is also an adjunct professor for Sanford University in Huntsville, where she now resides.

Spivey was chosen from a list of five very qualified candidates. All five were excellent. It was a matter of deciding which one was the best fit for this system. Each candidate spent a long 12 hour day with board members. They visited schools, met school board members, board employees, principals and attended a meet and greet at the Heritage Center before undergoing a formal interview with the board from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Mayor Melton Potter, Rick Roden, Ron Bailey, Dus Rogers and Kathy Wright volunteered to pick up candidates at the airport and give their spouses a tour of Scottsboro.

According to a press release by the Scottsboro Board of Education Spivey was chosen based on five factors:

1. Experience- Spivey has served in almost every type of school and has worked under a multitude of circumstances, from huge school systems like Hoover, where funding is no problem, to schools that were unable to fund important programs. In every case Spivey left the schools and systems better off than they were when she arrived.

2. Education- Spivey has reached a level of education fitting a qualified superintendent.

3. Communication- Spivey has established relationships based on trust, candor and respect everywhere she has been. This type of communication is crucial to the success of our system.

4. Leadership-Spivey has been on numerous teams, committees and organizations, many of which she was the leader. All who were guided by her leadership spoke very highly of her leadership skills.

5. Connections-Spivey was born and raised right here in Scottsboro and attended all of her years of public education in the Scottsboro City School System. In her own words, “I have a particular sense of pride in the schools and community.” Although she has been away most of her career, we believe she is still more committed because she is from Scottsboro. She also knows how to maneuver through the laws and procedures in education that are specific to Alabama because she has worked in Alabama her entire career.





As a board we were most impressed by Dr. Spivey’s honesty and forthrightness when answering out many questions. She is a proven leader, innovator and problem solver. Her organizational skills are amazing. Most importantly, she has a genuine love for students and is committed to the success of both students and teachers. She and her husband, George, are excited about coming home to Scottsboro. The Board would like to thank everyone who made this search both successful and pleasurable. It was a true community effort. We relied heavily on the staff at the central office. Tony Ball stayed each night to make sure that interviews went smoothly. The entire staff was helpful and cooperative. Dr. Judy McCrary did an excellent job of scheduling candidates and guiding us all through the entire process. Our tours were made easy by a donation of a vehicle by Harbin Motors for board members to use in order to drive the candidates to each facility. Judi Weaver kept late hours at the Heritage Center so that the community could meet and speak to each candidate. The Mayor and the Chamber of Commerce have already been mentioned, but their efforts, along with those of Dus Rogers and Kathy Wright, made all of our candidates feel very welcome. Goose Pond Colony hosted each of the candidates and their spouses in beautiful cabins. Gene McCutchen was a wonderful hostess for lunch each day. The principals and teachers from each school impressed every candidate with their enthusiasm for their schools and their students. Of course, we can’t forget the candidates themselves. Each one of them spent a long day with us, not including travel time.

The Board worked together as a team to get the best leader for the children of Scottsboro. Now it is time for our whole community to come together as a team. With leaders like Sandra Spivey, all of our children will benefit.

During the meeting the Board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Spivey. Spivey will receive a salary of $125,000 per year plus reasonable moving expenses.



