Highlands Foundation gears up for new year with new bolard memberappointments

As Jackson County Health Care Authority looks forward to beginning a new year, their 60th year in fact, Highlands Foundation is gearing up with new Highlands Foundation Board Members. Highlands Foundation is a non-profit arm of Highlands Medical Center providing financial support through donations from the community in which Highlands serves. Amber Benson, Foundation Coordinator recently held her first Board Meeting with Highlands Foundation, and officers were elected.

Serving on Highlands Foundation Board are: Natalie Beaird, Chairman, Mike Thomas, Vice-Chairman and Gequetta Darwin, Secretary/Treasurer. Other members include: Kelly Smith, Sue Obenchain, Pam Ayers, Derrell Massey, Nelson Parker, Linda Shrader, Marty Vernon, Gary Turner, Cindy Butler, Jennifer Avenel, Mike Baggett, Sherri McCallie and Pat Blankenship.

“This group of Board Members is very enthusiastic and understands what their local hospital means to their community,” says Amber Benson, foundation coordinator. “It’s important when you start looking at not only the importance of quality health care right here in your hometown, but the impact this facility has on the economy in Jackson County,” says Benson.

“I am honored to serve on Highlands Foundation board,” says Natalie Beaird. “I look forward to working with Amber and the other board members in helping make Highlands the best it can be for our community,” says Beaird

“This hospital has helped our family on several occasions, and I look forward to showing my appreciation by serving on The Foundation Board,” says Gequetta Darwin.

Highlands Foundation will focus on a capital campaign this year that will help support the construction of a new Highlands Health & Rehab facility. The facility is a 5.8 million dollar project; The Foundation hopes to support the project by raising a minimum of $300,000. Various events will be held throughout the year to help meet their goal. There are many ways you can support Highlands Foundation, for more information on Highlands Foundation please contact Amber Benson at 256.218.3360 or at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .



