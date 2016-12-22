Highlands Medical Center has a unique way of participating in Rose Parade

Written by Submitted

Every donation of organs, eyes and tissue begins an inspiring story that lives on forever. In their passing, deceased donors open up a world of health, sight and mobility to people in need, while the gifts from living donors release family members, friends and even strangers to live more fully. Grateful transplant recipients are freed to contribute to their families, communities and future generations, through its endless power to save, heal and transform lives, organ, eye and tissue donation is truly The Never-Ending Story.

In 2015 Donate Life Rose Parade Float, The Never-Ending Story, entry features 60 beautiful butterflies – one for each life that can be transformed by a single deceased donor – emerging from an open book. The butterflies ascend above 72 volumes adorned with floragraph portraits of deceased donors whose legacies are nurtured by loved ones. Walking alongside the float are 12 living organ donors whose stories have become intertwined with those of their recipients. Seated among thousands of dedicated roses are 30 riders representing transplant recipients who celebrate the new chapters of their lives made possibly only by the generosity of donors. The float is comprised of organic material and the base of the float has herbs that were passed through the hands of Hospitals all over America. Donate life is asking hospitals to encourage communities to step up and become donors. Raising awareness is huge and the first step in starting the conversation.

Donate Life urges communities to start their own never-ending story by helping one million people in need of life-saving and healing organ, tissue and cornea transplants each year. Join America’s 120 million registered donors so that everyone who needs a transplant can benefit from one. Register as a donor when you obtain or renew a driver’s license or ID card, or visit DonateLifeAmerica.org.



