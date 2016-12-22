Russel Cave superintendent retires

Written by Submitted

Gail Bishop, superintendent of Little River Canyon National Preserve and Russell Cave National Monument, will retire on November 28, 2014, after more than 37 years with the National Park Service. She has been the superintendent at the two Alabama national park units for more than two years.

Gail started her career as a graduate intern in the Southeast Regional Office in 1975. In 1977 she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked at Ford’s Theater National Historic Site. During her career she also worked at Pea Ridge National Military Park in Arkansas, and Big Thicket National Preserve in Texas. She also served as acting superintendent of Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Kentucky during part of 2012.

Gail served most of her career as chief of interpretation at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida and Mississippi from 1986 to 2012. In the early to mid-2000s, her duties were heavily focused on recovery projects related to the damage to three visitor centers from Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina. For her work she was honored with the Sequoia Award in 2009. In addition, Gulf Islands National Seashore was recognized for accessibility and media awards for interpretive boardwalks, waysides, and films.

Gail will return to Ocean Springs, Miss., to join her husband, Charlie Clark, and their 23-year old daughter, Lauren.



