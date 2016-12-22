NACC installs SkillsUSA officers

Written by Submitted

At the November meeting of the Northeast Alabama Community College Chapter of SkillsUSA, an Officer Installation ceremony was performed to induct the 2014-2015 chapter officers. State officers Collin Andrews and Victoria Hall officiated in presenting the new officers with an official red blazer and in conducting the oath of office.

“Being an officer in a SkillsUSA chapter is an honor that carries specific responsibilities.” Andrews explained. “Officers should remember that they were selected to lead their chapter for one year. In accepting their offices, they assume the responsibility of doing everything they can to make the chapter better and stronger.”

The officers recently elected by the chapter are: President, Maria Hidrogo; Vice President, Bethany Wooten; Secretary, Diana Zavala; Treasurer, Christina Pena; Reporter, Betty Patterson; Historian, Liz Belford. Following the ceremony, a short reception was held to honor the officers and to celebrate getting the 2014-15 year off to a great start.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student to excel. SkillsUSA is a national organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations, including health occupations and for further education. SkillsUSA was formerly known as VICA (the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America).