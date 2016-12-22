NACC to offer Healthcare enrollment assistance and health fair

Written by Submitted

Northeast Alabama Community College will be the host of an Affordable Healthcare Enrollment Assistance Kickoff and Health Fair on Wednesday, November 12, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, in the lobby of the Tom Bevill Lyceum on campus.



Participating with NACC to bring this event are Enroll Alabama/Progressive Women of Northeast Alabama, Northeast Alabama Healthcare Services, Highlands Medical Center, and DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Services to be provided include blood pressure (by NACC students), glucose, cholesterol, and oxygen checks (by Highlands in mobile unit). PWNA will serve as greeters at the event as well as providing four Certified Navigators. Northeast Alabama Healthcare will provide two certified assistance counselors, and DeKalb Regional will provide one certified assistance counselor.

Brochures on Enroll Alabama, The Health Insurance Marketplace, How the Marketplace Work, and Enrollment Checklist will be available. Addresses and phone numbers on where to obtain enrollment assistance and key dates will be provided as well.

You are encouraged to attend this event. For more information, contact Susan Webb at NACC, at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .




