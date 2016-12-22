Scottsboro Fire Department announces promotions

Written by Submitted

The Scottsboro Fire Department announced the promotions of six of its members.



Effective October 1, 2014, Lieutenants John Henegar and Jon Lee joined Tim Hurst to serve as Battalion Chief. Henegar has been with the department 19 years and had served as a Lieutenant for 10 years. Lee has been with the department over 13 years, having served as a Lieutenant for the past five. As Battalion Chiefs, they are assigned a shift where they are responsible for the day to day activities of three crews. Battalion Chiefs also manage emergency scenes and take administrative roles in the absence of the Fire Chief.

On October 15, Clint Bradford and Duane Sims promoted to fill the role of Lieutenant, and Jason Dean and Brett Jones promoted to Driver/Engineer.

Bradford has served with the department for 12 years and Sims has been with the department 9 years. Lieutenants are the first line supervisors in the department, responsible for a crew. There are 9 lieutenants within the department.

Jason Dean has been with the department for 10 years and Brett Jones for 6 years. Driver/Engineers are responsible for the safe operation of fire apparatus and pumps. Drivers also ensure the appropriate maintenance for the trucks and equipment is performed.

The promotional process for Lieutenants and Drivers consisted of a points based system to evaluate each candidate. The assorted parts are a written, knowledge based, test, job specific practical exercises and interviews, and evaluations of work history and education done by the senior department staff.

“It has been an intense process to work through these promotions, not so much for me but for all the applicants. In all, we had 19 of our 33 members apply for 6 positions. Most every candidate was well qualified and prepared, and I think that speaks volumes to the quality of firefighters we have in the department. Ultimately, it came down to very few points between the ones that got promoted and those that didn’t. I feel confident we have good people in these positions and throughout all the ranks, and I appreciate the work they do every day to continue to give the citizens the best we can.” -GN

Earlier this year, the department hired 3 new recruit firefighters. Corey Griffin, Brad Miller, and Damon Locklear started their careers as firefighters over the last few months when positions came available as the department lost about 80 years of firefighting experience with the retirement of Chief Chris White last February and the recent retirements of Paul Majors and Roger Myers. The new recruits are scheduled to begin recruit training in late February.



