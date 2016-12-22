Angels in need of adoption

Written by Submitted

For the nineteenth year, the Community Service League, under The Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, is once again sponsoring the Angel Tree to provide Christmas gifts for Jackson County’s foster children.



The Angel Tree will be available on Friday, November 7th and will be located at the Chamber office and contains angel ornaments decorated by local children. Each angel represents a foster child from Jackson County.

Businesses, clubs, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate by donating money to the Community Service League Angel Tree for the purchase of gifts, or by adopting one or more children. If you choose to adopt and shop for an angel, the child’s wish list containing sizes for clothing and special requests will be provided. It is requested a $125 per child be spent to provide the child a blessed Christmas.

Currently there are approximately 90 foster children in our county, ranging from infants to 18 years old.

Please consider providing support for these children by donating or adopting an angel. Monetary donations are accepted throughout the year. If you would like to donate funds but cannot shop, a member of the Community Service League will shop for you. You can mail your check or drop it off at the Chamber of Commerce office.



