London critic, Baz, visits Scottsboro Boys Museum

Written by Submitted

Jonathan Baz, a CPA by trade from London visited Scottsboro last week to visit the Scottsboro Boys and Cultural Center.

Baz, a lover of theatre, attended and critiqued the Scottsboro Boys musical during its performance at London’s Garrett Theatre. The musical opened on Broadway in the U.S. in 2010. While it was not much of a success in New York, the musical sold out in London and earned the UK’s most respectable award, the Critic’s Circle Best Musical award, last year.

Baz, so moved by the musical, decided to visit Scottsboro to see The Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center and meet with Shelia Washington, who he refers to as curator of the museum.

“Washington has labored tirelessly for the Boys’ guilty verdicts to be revoked by the State of Alabama and her efforts remind us not only of the power of human endeavor (hers) in fighting for a cause, but also of quite how frighteningly recent and contemporary this whole episode has remained,” Baz writes in his review of the musical.

The Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center is a tribute to the nine black youths arrested and charged with rape of two white women aboard a freight train passing through Scottsboro in 1931. The young men stood trial, were convicted and sentenced to death in the electric chair. Even though the women recanted their stories years later, the wheels of justice were slow for the young black men. The men were exonerated only last year (2013).

Baz’s reviews can be found online at jonathanbaz.com.

