Devoted to his country, Carey Hughes serves in three years

Major Carey S. Hughes gave nearly his entire life to his country, serving as a fighter pilot in not only World War II, but also in the Korean War and Vietnam. He passed away in 1981, at the young age of 57, but his wife Martha recently shared her memories of his brilliant military career.

Hughes wanted to join the military at a young age, right out of high school. “He wanted to go into the service, as all young men did at that time, when Japan attacked us. Everybody was patriotic then, like they are not so much anymore, but he was too young and his parents wanted him to stay in college,” Martha said.

Instead of enlisting right away, Hughes honored his parents’ wishes and spent two years at Vanderbilt University. After two years of college he was eligible to become a naval air cadet, so he enlisted in the Navy on December 10, 1942 and became just that.

Before Hughes could complete his flight training, tragedy struck his family. His mother became ill and was diagnosed with cancer shortly after he left. Meanwhile, his younger brother John, who was fighting with the Army in the Pacific Islands, was in the process of coming home. Before he could make it back to his sick mother, however, he was shot and killed by a sniper. Before the family got word that John had been killed, their mother passed away. Shortly after, Carey got word that his father was in the hospital at Vanderbilt, but before he could get there his father too passed away.

Hughes’s family owned Merry Acres, a dairy farm in Huntsville. Because all of his immediate family was now deceased and Hughes had the responsibility of returning home to settle the affairs of the farm he could not extend his time in the Navy past the end of World War II in 1945, though he wanted to and he did remain in the Reserve.

In 1953, during the Korean War, Hughes decided to reenlist. This time, however, he enlisted with the Marine Corps. “They wanted him to do that because they were giving close air support in Korea to the ground troops,” Martha said. “When they told him they wanted him to go into the Marine Corps they said it was because they had lost so many Marine pilots.”

He was in Korea for about 16 months. During that time, Martha says he wrote her nearly every day. “Sometimes I’d get a whole bunch at one time after I hadn’t gotten any for a few days. He wrote almost every day, so I got them frequently,” she said.

Like many veterans, Martha says Carey never talked about any war in very much detail, but he would talk about the countries he saw. “In Korea he bought a motorcycle, more like a scooter, so he could travel around the countryside. He liked to take his motor scooter and go around the countryside and he brought a lot of pictures back that depicted the Korean countryside showing the women washing their clothes on rocks in the streams... and the rice patties. He liked things like that. He liked to get acquainted with the culture and the people. He talked more about things like that than he did the actual war. I never questioned him a lot. Whatever he wanted to tell me was fine,” she said.

From Korea, Hughes was sent to Japan, and Martha had the opportunity to visit him there, but the trip started with some confusion. “He got a telegram that should have said I’ll be there at 10 o’clock on the second, but it read two o’clock on the tenth. So, he didn’t meet me at the airport because he was still on his way. He didn’t know I was getting there so soon. There I was, not speaking Japanese and not many Japanese people there spoke English. The red caps at the airport grabbed my luggage to take off and I had no where to go, so I was trying to get them to let it go...just pulling at them because I couldn’t speak Japanese. Finally there was a Naval officer there who was a liaison officer and he tracked Carey down for me. He was on his way, so I stayed at a hotel there that housed civilians who were working for the government until he could get there,” she said.

Hughes stayed in Japan for about six months after Martha’s visit. “The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing was there and they were ordered to be back home when the war was over. It was a big deal. They had to account for every little thing and bring it back to the States,” Martha said.

When Hughes returned from Korea, he and Martha were moved to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida where he served as a flight instructor.

Hughes was stationed at Paris Island when he got orders to Vietnam. Martha said that the Vietnam War was probably the most dangerous for her husband. “In earlier wars, being an aviator, it wasn’t like the troops fighting on the ground. They just flew their plane out and had fights in the air and then came back to a more or less safe place. But in Vietnam it was a closer war. There was more contact,” she said.

Martha recalled the time that her husband was sent to Hawaii for R&R, rest and recuperation, during his Vietnam tour. “I met him there and he just wanted to sleep all the time. He said he never had a night’s sleep because he had to wake up and go to the bunker room if they sounded the sirens that the enemy planes were coming,” she said.

Though this was a tougher war for Hughes, he still wrote letters back home and called on occasion. And, like in Korea, he liked to explore the Vietnamese countryside, though what he saw wasn’t always pleasant. “He noted that the children in Vietnam would try to take your watch off of your arm. They’d do primitive things, like put feces on nails so that they [American soldiers] would step on it and get infections. These weren’t military things, that was just what Vietnamese civilians did,” Martha said.

Hughes was awarded the Bronze Medal for Valor during his military career.

He retired from the Marine Corps on June 30, 1971, at the age of 47. By this time, he and Martha had built a home on Roseberry Creek in Scottsboro, where they lived with their two sons, Carey, Jr. “Butchie” and John. After his military retirement Hughes worked as the personnel manager at Halstead, served as the President of the Rotary Club and ever the aviator, he owned and flew his own Cessna airplane.



