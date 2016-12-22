Ashburn named VP at Chamber of Commerce

Written by Submitted

Debbie Ashburn of Scottsboro has been named Vice President of Membership Development and Services at the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The announcement was made October 25 by Chamber President and CEO Rick Roden.

“Today we are adding a new and talented member to our strong leadership team at the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce,” said Roden. “We have concluded an exhaustive search to find just the right person to add to our already strong business professionals.”

Roden says Debbie comes to the Chamber following a 30-year career in banking and financial services. “Debbie brings many years of service to the business community, many of whom are already members at the Chamber of Commerce. She will definitely be able to hit the ground running with her experience in customer service and marketing.”

Ashburn will fill the position held for over 20 years by the retired Margaret Daye. “While we will miss the experience Margaret brought to the position, we are also looking forward to initiating some new challenges and opportunities in membership services,” said CEO Roden.

Debbie is married to Michael Ashburn, the Jackson County EMA Director. They have two daughters and live in Scottsboro. Ashburn added, “I am excited to be able to become a member of the great organization at the Chamber and become more involved in the activities of my city and county.”



