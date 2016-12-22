NACC names new band director/music instructor

Written by Submitted

Stacy Morris, the new band director/music instructor at Northeast Alabama Community College, wants to bring heightened awareness to the college’s music program and help build it to be the best in the state(and beyond).

His goals also include greater enrollment in music courses, more performing opportunities for the students, and additional ensembles. “We are already starting a concert band next year, the first in the history of NACC. I’m very excited about that!” he said. “The Jazz Band as well as the jazz combo has quite a reputation here and I plan to build upon that. There are some really talented and unique people in the music program (as well as the college in general) and they challenge me to be a better teacher and director. And, in a smaller two year college setting, I will have the opportunity to teach to a wide variety of students while having more time to interact and have a positive impact on them.”

Morris’ plans have been to teach at a two-year college. “I attended Wallace College in Dothan as well as Shelton State in Tuscaloosa. The people and experiences from these two-year colleges have greatly influenced my career path. And, my father was, and continues to be my biggest influence,” he explained. Morris’ father is a musician, and he grew up around music and musicians. “I’m also a huge Beatles fan! For over 20 years I have been a professional musician and private instructor.”

Morris holds a Masters of Music in Composition/Arranging as well as a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies and Performance from the University of Alabama. While at UA, he performed and/or recorded with the Alabama Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Standards Combo, Contemporary Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, UA Wind Ensemble, Capstone Chamber Orchestra, the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, the Starkville Symphony Orchestra and the Huxford Symphony Orchestra. He has also directed and conducted the 2:00 Jazz Band as well as the Jazz Standards Combo. He was also the Assistant Director of the UA Jazz Ensemble.

For the past 20 years, Morris has been an active performer in the Southeast music scene on Acoustic/Electric Bass and Guitar in Jazz, Classical, Country, Contemporary and Popular styles. He has performed and/or recorded with JoJo Herman (Widespread Panic), Russell Batiste (Meters), Jeff Sipe, Mark Collie, Matt Wilson, Pat Harbison, Rob Zapulla, Andy Martin (Dancing with the Stars), Taylor Hicks, Michael Warren, North Mississippi All-Stars, Eric Dover, Judy Collins, Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and orchestral work with Kansas. He was a private bass and guitar instructor in multiple genres and styles in the Tuscaloosa-Birmingham area for 15 years.

NACC President Dr. David Campbellstated, “We are very pleased to have Mr. Morris on our staff. In addition to his formal training at the University of Alabama, he has a world of experience performing with some of the nation’s best musicians. This is a great asset that he brings to our students. With the addition of Mr. Morris, the college continues to strive to create the best programs in the Fine Arts.”



