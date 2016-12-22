JCEDA presents Sustainability Awards

Written by Submitted

Jackson County Economic Development Authority (JCEDA) recently presented two local industries with the “Sustainability Award” recognizing them for incorporating sustainable practices into their businesses.

The awards were presented October 2 at the 21st annual Industry Appreciation Day to Maples Industries for their recycling program, and Johns Manville (JM) for their numerous sustainability efforts and awards.

The Scottsboro Solid Waste Department partnered with Maples Industries for fiscal year 2013-2014 to recycle 877,460 pounds of white rug remnants and 1,498,320 pounds of yarn cores. Recycling this material saved a tremendous amount of landfill space and had the added benefit of cost savings for Maples Industries. Maples also recycles material in-house such as cardboard and plastic.

JM continues to be a leader in sustainable building and specialty materials. Their Scottsboro TPO roofing facility reduced waste by 70% between 2011 and 2012 by adopting the ISO-14001 Environmental Management System (EMS). This reduction amounted to 106,771 fewer pounds being sent to the landfill. In addition, the plant went 10 months without the need for solid waste disposal pick-up in 2013, achieved the 2013 Johns Manville Best Environmental Excellence Award, and the 2013 Johns Manville Best EH&S “Best” Practice Award.

Dus Rogers, JCEDA’s President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to recognize Maples and JM for implementing sustainable business practices that not only benefit their companies, but also have a positive impact on the entire community now and for the future.”



