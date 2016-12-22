HIMSS Analytics Honors Highlands Medical Center with Stage 6 Recognition

Written by Submitted

HIMSS Analytics announced Highlands Medical Center has achieved Stage 6 on the EMR Adoption ModelSM (EMRAM). Highlands Medical Center is one of only six hospitals in the state of Alabama to obtain this recognition and the only hospital in North Alabama. Currently, only 16% percent of the hospitals in the United States carry a Stage 6 designation.

“Having the right equipment is one of the first steps in this process, and our Board and Administration have been very supportive of getting us the tools we need, but these designations are about much more than equipment. Meaningful Use and Stage 6 criteria both take into consideration how we are using those tools to enhance patient care and safety,” explained Brenda McSheehan, Chief Information Officer at Highlands Medical Center.

HIMSS Analytics developed the EMR Adoption Model in 2005 as a methodology for evaluating the progress and impact of electronic medical record systems for hospitals in the HIMSS Analytics™ Database. Achieving stage 6 means Highlands Medical Center appears to have a significant advantage over competitors for patient safety and clinician support.

“Our dedicated staff has made a real commitment to this process. It has involved staff in the information technology and clinical areas, as well as our medical providers. Countless hours have been spent developing and implementing these systems, all with the goal of improving patient care and safety. We are very proud to be a leader in the state in the effort to utilize technology in such a meaningful way.”

Stage 6 hospitals also have achieved a significant advancement in their IT capabilities that positions them to successfully address many of the current industry transformations, such as Meaningful Use criteria in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Highlands Medical Center has been actively involved in Meaningful Use since 2011 and recently met all requirements for 2014.



