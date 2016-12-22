Jackson County Tourism awarded excellence in craft by SEOPA

Written by Submitted

During October, the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of SEOPA (South East Outdoor Press Association) was held at Fontana Village, North Carolina. The annual conference brings many outdoor writers from the Southeast as well as many parts of America. Tourism organizations from around the South also attend the conference in hopes that the attending journalists will write about their area.

Prior to the conference Jackson County Tourism was informed that their principal media piece: “Your Alabama Road Trip Begins in the Mountains and Lakes of Jackson County” will be presented their “Excellence in Craft” award at their recognitions dinner on October 9. The design and creation of the brochure was a collaborative effort by John Parsons, V.P. of Destination Marketing and Mazie Aldrich and Keri Coots of The Clarion. In accepting the award, J.P. Parsons remarked, “It was an honor to accept this award and set the standard to create even better brochures for Jackson County in the future.”

According to SEOPA: The Excellence in Craft competition offers members an opportunity to receive special recognition for journalism excellence. Submissions must be outdoor oriented. Thanks to the generosity of General Motors, the EIC competition has been sponsored by Chevrolet since 2011.

The annual conference for SEOPA will be held in Alabama next year at Lake Point State Park, Eufaula, AL.



