Body exhumed in Scottsboro (UPDATED)

Written by Heather Garner

Updated 10/15/14: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released results of the DNA testing performed on the unidentified body exhumed from Cedar Hill Cemetery last week. According to Scottsboro Police Detective Erik Dohring, the body is not that of William Bradford Bishop, Jr as previously suspected. More information will be released when it becomes available.

In October 1981, Scottsboro Police Department worked a fatal car versus pedestrian accident along Highway 72.

The body of the pedestrian was never identified and was subsequently buried in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Last November the Scottsboro Police department reopened the “John Doe” case. A local newspaper ran a story about the case with a post mortem photo of the unidentified man who was a transient believed to only be hitch hiking through the area. He had a piece of paper in his pocket with a trucker’s phone number. When contacted, the trucker told police he had only given the man a ride but did not know him.

In July of this year CNN’s “The Hunt” profiled William Bradford Bishop, Jr., the oldest of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. During the show, Jeremy Collins of Scottsboro, recognized the resemblance between Scottsboro’s John Doe and Bishop. Collins then contacted “The Hunt”, the FBI and the Scottsboro Police Department.

Bishop, a former Foreign Service officer with the State Department was an only child and is accused of bludgeoning his wife, Annette, his mother Lobelia, and his three sons ages 5, 10 and 14 to death in Bethesda, Maryland in March of 1976. Bishop then allegedly transported their bodies to North Carolina where he buried them in a shallow grave and set them on fire. Bishop’s car was later found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The body of the unidentified man was exhumed earlier this morning and will remain at the Scottsboro Funeral Home until DNA, dental records and fingerprints can be compared to that of Bishop by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

According to FBI spokesperson Paul Daymond, results can take several weeks.



