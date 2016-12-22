U.S. Navy birthday message from Scottsboro native

Written by Press Release

The audio clip below is a U.S. Navy Birthday message from a Sailor and Scottsboro native. This Sailor is serving aboard USS Mitscher (DDG 57) protecting and defending America on the world's oceans.





Our Navy has been defending America with pride since 1775, and the United States Navy recognizes October 13, 1775, as its birth date, for on that date, in Philadelphia, the Continental Congress adopted the original legislation out of which the Continental Navy grew.

Throughout our 239-year history, we have been where it matters, when it matters, which has led to a proud heritage of success in battle on, above, and below the sea.



"Why Being There Matters"

On our planet, more than 70 percent of which is covered by water, being there means having the ability to act from the sea. The Navy is uniquely positioned to be there; the world's oceans give the Navy the power to protect America's interests anywhere, and at any time. Your Navy protects and defends America on the world's oceans. Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and, most importantly, tens of thousands of America's finest young men and women are deployed around the world doing just that. They are there now.

They will be there when we are sleeping tonight. They will be there every Saturday, Sunday and holiday this year. They are there around the clock, far from our shores, ready to protect and defend America on the world's oceans.







For more information about the Navy's birthday and history, visit: http://www.history.navy.mil

For more information about USS MITSCHER (DDG 57) visit: http://www.mitscher.navy.mil/