NACC celebrates Constitution Day

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) celebrated Constitution Day on Wednesday, September 17th.

The NACC Student Government Association distributed Constitution Booklets in the student center, held a quiz competition and gave information about how to register to vote.

Rep. John Merrill visited the campus and spoke to students about Constitution Day. Merrill secured the Republican nomination for Secretary of State on July 15, 2014. Merrill’s speech focused on and explained the “mission statement” of the Constitution which is better known as the Preamble of the Constitution. Merrill stated, “Our nation is going to continue to change. You will either be a witness to that change or you can choose as an individual to be an advancement to that change.”

Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is observed on September 17, the day the U.S. Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution in 1787. The law establishing the holiday was created in 2004 and mandates that all publicly funded educational institutions provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution on that day.

