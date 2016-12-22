Seventh grade enjoying pre-engineering class in Project Lead the Way

Written by Heather Garner

With donations from several local businesses, Scottsboro Junior High is proud to announce their new Pre-Engineering class.

The class is part of Project Lead the Way’s STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and math) program. This year all 7th grade students are taking the class. According to Mr. Lewis, who is very passionate about the class, students are learning critical thinking skills, team players and how to focus better on the task at hand while becoming more confident in themselves and learning to become problem solvers.

Currently students are using online curriculum to learn and are working on designing and building truss bridges with a minimum number of toothpicks. Once the bridges are built the classes will determine whose design is the best by placing weights of 100 pounds or more on the bridges. The bridge that holds the most weight and has the specified project dimensions will be the winner.

The students will build 3-D objects and robots as they become more advanced in the course.

Students will be offered the course in both 7th and 8th grades during the 2014-2015 school year and will be able to take high school courses to go along with the curriculum.

