Christmas Charities applications to be accepted next week

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 17 September 2014 12:38
Please refer to the below information for an application center near you:
• Bridgeport – Bridgeport Lions Club Building (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd 12:00 pm–4:00 pm & Thursday, Sept. 25th 12:00 pm-4:00 pm)
• Dutton – Dutton Library (Tuesday 23rd, Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th 9:00 am–3:00 pm)
• Flat Rock/North Sand Mountain/Bryant – Flat Rock Community Building (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd 9:00 am – 2:00 pm & Thursday Sept. 25th 3:00 pm-6:30 pm)
• Langston – Langston Town Hall (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am-2:00pm)
• Pisgah/Rosalie – Pisgah Service Center (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)
• Scottsboro/Hollywood – Scottsboro Housing Authority Community Building, 1203 Reed Street, across from hospital (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)
• Section/Macedonia – Section Town Hall (Thursday, Sept. 25th ONLY - 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)
• Skyline – Cumberland Valley Water Authority (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:30 am – 3:00 pm)
• Stevenson/Fackler – Stevenson Housing Authority (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm)
Michael Scott Learning Center (Thursday, Sept. 25th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm)
• Woodville/Paint Rock/Paint Rock Valley – Woodville Town Hall (Wednesday, Sept. 24th 9:00 am-11:00 am)
Be sure and like us on Facebook at Jackson County Christmas Charities.
|< Prev
|Next >