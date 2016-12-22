Christmas Charities applications to be accepted next week

Written by Heather Garner

Applicants for Christmas Charities will be taken throughout Jackson County the week of September 22 through September 26. Christmas Charities of Jackson County screen all applicants and only applications for children, elderly or disabled who meet the National Poverty Guidelines qualify for assistance. Only those applicants who do not meet the qualifications will be notified.

Please refer to the below information for an application center near you:

• Bridgeport – Bridgeport Lions Club Building (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd 12:00 pm–4:00 pm & Thursday, Sept. 25th 12:00 pm-4:00 pm)

• Dutton – Dutton Library (Tuesday 23rd, Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th 9:00 am–3:00 pm)

• Flat Rock/North Sand Mountain/Bryant – Flat Rock Community Building (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd 9:00 am – 2:00 pm & Thursday Sept. 25th 3:00 pm-6:30 pm)

• Langston – Langston Town Hall (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am-2:00pm)

• Pisgah/Rosalie – Pisgah Service Center (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

• Scottsboro/Hollywood – Scottsboro Housing Authority Community Building, 1203 Reed Street, across from hospital (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

• Section/Macedonia – Section Town Hall (Thursday, Sept. 25th ONLY - 9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

• Skyline – Cumberland Valley Water Authority (Monday 22nd thru Friday 26th 9:30 am – 3:00 pm)

• Stevenson/Fackler – Stevenson Housing Authority (Tuesday, Sept. 23rd – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm)

Michael Scott Learning Center (Thursday, Sept. 25th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm)

• Woodville/Paint Rock/Paint Rock Valley – Woodville Town Hall (Wednesday, Sept. 24th 9:00 am-11:00 am)

Be sure and like us on Facebook at Jackson County Christmas Charities.