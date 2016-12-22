Jackson County United Givers Fund T - shirt project

Written by Submitted

Wearers of the 2014 Jackson County United Givers Fund t shirts are in for a treat each Friday in September.

Participating restaurants in the area will be giving free soft drinks each Friday in September when the customer wears the UGF T-shirt.

Participating restaurants include: Arby’s, Captain D’s, Carlile’s Restaurant, College Corner, Dairy Queen (S’boro), Domino’s (canned soft drinks – pick-ups only), Friday’s (Stevenson), Gail’s Diner (Woodville), Hardees’ (Bridgeport), Jack’s (Scottsboro), Jack’s (Stevenson), Krystal (Scottsboro), McCutchen’s Magnolia House, Mud Creek BBQ, Mud Pie Sandwich Shop, Nickels Pizza & Grill (Stevenson), Papa John’s Pizza (20 oz. soft drink – pick-ups only), Payne’s Sandwich Shop & Soda Fountain, Pikeville Store -N-Deli, Rose’s Café (Rosalie), South Sauty Cafe’ (Langston), Stevarino’s, Stevenson Dairy Bar, Subway (Stevenson), Subway (Jackson Square), Tokyo Japan, The Docks, Western Sizzlin, Zaxby’s, and 50 Taters.

The Jackson County UGF supports a host of human service programs throughout Jackson County. Those programs include: The ARC; Boys and Girls Club; CASA; Christmas Charities; Community Action; Crisis Services; Friends of the Family; Girl Scouts; Boy Scouts; Impact Learning Center; 4-H Clubs; Northeast AL Health Service; Red Cross; Stevenson Friends of the Library; and Tennessee Valley Family Services.



