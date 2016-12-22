Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Jackson County United Givers Fund T - shirt project

Written by Submitted Tuesday, 09 September 2014 13:50

Wearers of the 2014 Jackson County United Givers Fund t shirts are in for a treat each Friday in September.
Participating restaurants in the area will be giving free soft drinks each Friday in September when the customer wears the UGF T-shirt.
Participating restaurants include: Arby’s, Captain D’s, Carlile’s Restaurant, College Corner, Dairy Queen (S’boro), Domino’s  (canned soft drinks – pick-ups only), Friday’s  (Stevenson), Gail’s Diner (Woodville), Hardees’  (Bridgeport), Jack’s (Scottsboro), Jack’s (Stevenson), Krystal  (Scottsboro), McCutchen’s Magnolia House, Mud Creek BBQ, Mud Pie Sandwich Shop, Nickels Pizza & Grill (Stevenson), Papa John’s Pizza (20 oz. soft drink – pick-ups only), Payne’s Sandwich Shop & Soda Fountain, Pikeville Store -N-Deli, Rose’s Café  (Rosalie), South Sauty Cafe’ (Langston), Stevarino’s, Stevenson Dairy Bar, Subway  (Stevenson), Subway (Jackson Square), Tokyo Japan, The Docks, Western Sizzlin, Zaxby’s,  and 50 Taters.
The Jackson County UGF supports a host of human service programs throughout Jackson County. Those programs include: The ARC;  Boys and Girls Club;  CASA;  Christmas Charities;   Community Action;   Crisis Services;  Friends of the Family;   Girl Scouts;  Boy Scouts;  Impact Learning Center;  4-H Clubs;  Northeast AL Health Service;  Red Cross;  Stevenson Friends of  the Library;   and  Tennessee Valley Family Services.

