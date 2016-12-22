Historical Association plans trip to Tuscumbia

Written by Ann Chambless

The Jackson County Historical Association is now accepting reservations for their October 25 day-trip to historic Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Charming surprises await around every corner in this town of about 8,400 people in Colbert County. Lunch at a unique restaurant and admission to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and Ivy Green, the childhood home of Helen Keller, are included in the $30.00 ticket price. To reserve your seat, mail your check in the amount of $30.00 payable to the JCHA to JCHA Bus Tour, P. O. Box 1494, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

The first stop in Tuscumbia will be the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. As you walk the hallowed halls, you will discover the stories behind the songs from Alabama’s most loved music legends. Here you can climb aboard the group Alabama’s tour bus, see Elvis Presley’s original RCA recording contract, view Webb Pierce’s celebrated convertible decorated with hundreds of silver dollars, see the photographs and life-like wax figures dressed in their own vintage clothing along with artifacts that defined each star. You will be transported back to the era of World War II when you stand before the original trumpet of Erskine Hawkins whose songs “Tuxedo Junction”, “After Hours”, and “Tippin’ In” made him famous. You will find such greats as Nat King Cole, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Percy Sledge, Sam Phillips,. the Temptations, Lionel Richie, Emmylou Harris, Tommy Shaw, Wilson Pickett, W. C. Handy, and many gospel music greats. Dozens of chart-topping hits were penned by Alabamians. Pick your favorite and play it on the Hall of Fame’s classic Wurlitzer Juke Box. Through interactive displays, you will experience the songs you remember in a way you will never forget as you discover the stories behind the music from your favorite Alabama legends.

After lunch at a unique restaurant, the group will tour Ivy Green and the 1888 Tuscumbia Railroad Depot that is now a museum. Here you will experience the beauty of historic preservation and hear awe-inspiring stories that make Alabama history come alive.

A driving tour will include several of Tuscumbia’s more than 100 antebellum homes and buildings and Spring Park that features a carved statue of Chief Tuscumbia, two petrified trees, and the world’s largest man-made stone waterfall. The afternoon finale will include driving by the First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia, organized on April 13, 1824. The church building was erected in 1827 and stands today as one of the oldest Presbyterian sanctuaries in continuous use in Alabama.

On October 25, the tour bus will leave from the back parking lot of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 8:30 am and will return to the church parking lot around 5:00 pm. The first checks received by the JCHA to fill the remaining seats will reserve your bus ticket. Don’t get left behind. Mail your check today in the amount of $30.00 to JCHA Bus Tour, P. O. Box 1494, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.



