Cause of fatal houseboat fire determined

Written by Heather Garner





The Scottsboro Fire Department, in coordination with the Scottsboro Police Department and Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, has completed the investigation into the cause of a May 22, 2017 fatal fire. The approximately 60 foot vessel was docked at Goose Pond Colony Marina, Dock 6, in Scottsboro, AL. It is understood that the vessel served as the primary residence for husband and wife John Phillips Bruce, 79, and Emily Nelson Bruce, 69, along with their family dog. Both Mr. and Mrs. Bruce appeared to have been asleep when the fire started, possibly awaken by the fire and attempting to escape the boat before being overtaken by the smoke and heat. The cause of death for both victims is believed to be smoke inhalation.

The fire appeared to start in the main quarters sitting area of the houseboat, igniting a couch. The majority of the fire damage was confined to this area, with the sleeping areas of the vessel experiencing significant smoke damage. The cause of ignition appears to be electrical in nature, starting from an overloaded power strip.

The family dog, Lou, also perished in the fire.

No working smoke alarms were found in the house boat. The Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms wherever they sleep, including boats, campers, and RVs.

According to information from the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s website, this marks the 34th and 35th fire death in Alabama since January 1, 2017 (These numbers were first incorrectly stated as being in the 40’s for 2017 fire deaths). Alabama consistently ranks among the highest per-capita for fire deaths in the country, which should serve as a reminder to install and maintain smoke alarms and use general fire safety practices. More Fire Prevention information can be found at the Turn Your Attention to Fire Prevention website, www.turnyourattention.com, and from the Nation Fire Protection Association, www.nfpa.org.