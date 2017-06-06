Mohawk acquires former Beaulieu fiber facility

Written by Heather Garner

BRIDGEPORT, Alabama – Jackson County officials announced today that Mohawk Industries has acquired the former Beaulieu fiber facility in Bridgeport in a transaction that includes a commitment to preserve current jobs and grow employment in the community.

Mohawk Industries is the world’s largest flooring manufacturer with a complete line of products including carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, sheet vinyl and luxury vinyl tile. Mohawk operates manufacturing facilities in 11 states and 15 countries, and the company’s products are sold in more than 160 nations. The Fortune 500 manufacturing company reported sales of $9 billion in 2016, and employs more than 37,800 around the globe.

“To support the growing demand for its carpet and rug collections, Mohawk has purchased a fiber plant in Bridgeport, Alabama,” said Brian Carson, president of Mohawk Flooring North America. “We are impressed with the Bridgeport plant’s team and manufacturing capabilities, and we look forward to growing the plant to produce innovative fibers into the future.”

Mohawk is investing significantly to modernize and upgrade the equipment and the building in the Jackson County city, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. Mohawk has established its initial workforce with individuals already employed at the plant and is actively recruiting people to satisfy present staffing needs. The company anticipates increasing its Bridgeport workforce as ongoing investments expand the plant’s manufacturing capacity.

Jackson County officials said the revival of the fiber plant represents a major economic boon to Bridgeport, a community with a population of around 2,400.

“We are excited to welcome Mohawk to Bridgeport,” Mayor Bubba Hughes said. “We are eager to work with them to make their move a success.

In January, the Beaulieu Group announced plans to shut down most of the operations at the Bridgeport factory, where it extruded nylon, polyester and polypropylene fibers and provided heat set and cabling for fibers.