Written by Heather Garner

The autopsy report in the death of Stacy Sullivan was returned to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 18, just one day after Sullivan’s family questioned the Jackson County Commission concerning the investigation and time it takes to get a report from the Alabama Department of Forensics.

County attorney, John Porter stated that the sheriff and commission have no control over the length of time it takes to get forensic reports back.

After seeing the report, Sheriff Chuck Phillips said, “Due to the results of the autopsy report, there will be no criminal prosecution in the case.”

Sullivan went missing on April 20, 2016. Her body was found a day later in Fackler.