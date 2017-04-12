TVA seeks comments

Written by Heather Garner

The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on the potential environmental impacts of completing the sale of its 1,400 acre Bellefonte property, in Jackson County, Alabama, to Nuclear Development, LLC.

On Nov. 14, 2016, Nuclear Development was the successful bidder for the property. Nuclear Development plans to complete and operate the two unfinished nuclear units at the site.

TVA is inviting the public to comment on a draft Environmental Assessment which will help TVA determine if the utility should continue with its proposed action to complete the sale and transfer the site to Nuclear Development.

Comments on the draft EA must be submitted online at https://www.tva.com/Environment/Environmental-Stewardship/Environmental-Reviews/Bellefonte-Property-Disposal or received (postmarked) no later than May 1, 2017. Mail written comments to Amy Henry, NEPA Program and Valley Projects, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37902.