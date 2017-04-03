Downtown Scottsboro to host Market on the Square

Written by Heather Garner

Downtown Scottsboro will host Market on the Square Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Downtown Scottsboro is a non-profit organization geared toward hosting fun, safe and family-oriented events in Scottsboro. Market on the Square will be held, admission free on the historic square in downtown Scottsboro.

The event will feature vintage clothing, furniture, home decor, general store, gifts, antiques, clothing boutiques, music and food vendors and will be held rain or shine.

For more information email