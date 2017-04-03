Monday, April 03, 2017
   
Downtown Scottsboro to host Market on the Square

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 29 March 2017 09:02

Downtown Scottsboro will host Market on the Square Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Downtown Scottsboro is a non-profit organization geared toward hosting fun, safe and family-oriented events in Scottsboro. Market on the Square will be held, admission free on the historic square in downtown Scottsboro.

The event will feature vintage clothing, furniture, home decor, general store, gifts, antiques, clothing boutiques, music and food vendors and will be held rain or shine.

For more information email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

