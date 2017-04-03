Backpack Buddies program in need of assistance

Written by Heather Garner

With your help, last year the Skyline High School Backpack Buddies Weekend Feeding Program was a huge success.

Not only did the school succeed in funding the program independently, an average of 60 participants, most elementary age students, from Labor Day weekend through the end of the school year were fed. Over $10,000 in cash donations from businesses and individuals in the community, and in addition several donations of food items throughout the year were donated. However, all donations from last year have been absorbed.

Currently, the program’s need for donations is immediate. It costs approximately $4 each week for each child on the program. This adds up to about $250 per week. Estimated annual cost for the program is in the neighborhood of $10,000.

Coordinators of the program say that so many in the community have been interested and supportive of the Backpack Buddies program. If you, your church, business or organization would like to make a donation to the program or host a can drive, the program accepts both food and monetary donations. Food items needed include pop top cans of chicken noodle, vegetable or tomato soup, pop top cans of ravioli, spaghetti or similar products, pop top cans of beanie weenies, Vienna sausages or potted meat, pop top cans or envelopes of tuna or chicken, boxes or sleeves of crackers, microwavable macaroni and cheese or any other non perishable item. Tax deductible monetary donations can simply be mailed to Backpack Buddies Program, Skyline High School, 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro, AL 35768. The school welcomes your questions about Backpack Buddies and would be happy to speak to your group about the program.



