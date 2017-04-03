Pre-K Partners now taking applications

Written by Heather Garner

Scottsboro’s Pre-K Partners are now taking applications for the 2017-2018 school year. The program, currently run under the Impact Learning Center, provides effective, high quality early childhood experiences that prepare children for school success and lifelong learning.

Studies have shown that students who have participated in high-quality pre-kindergarten programs are less likely to repeat a grade, be placed into special education or require remedial education; score higher on achievement tests; are more likely to graduate high school and go to college; and get higher paying salaries as adults.

Classes are located at the three Scottsboro elementary schools. Parents will need to identity the school for which they are zoned. Your child must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2017. Parents must provide proof of residency (e.g. current utility bill) and the child’s birth certificate.

A short form will be completed by parents and random selection will be held in May. If your child is selected a $40 per month tuition fee for the school year will be charged.

Applications may be picked up from the Impact Learning Center, located at 23123 John T. Reid Parkway, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.