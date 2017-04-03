Scottsboro Citizen Police Academy still taking applications

Written by Heather Garner

Applications are still being taken for the Scottsboro Police Department's Citizen Police Academy Program. The program gives area citizens and business people a unique opportunity to gain some first hand information about the Scottsboro Police Department and legal system. The purpose of the Citizens’ Academy is to increase the publics’ understanding of law enforcement duties and responsibilities in order to foster cooperative problem solving between the Scottsboro Police Department and the community.

There is no charge for the classes. Citizens will learn about the challenges faced by police officers, laws affecting citizens, the judicial system and emergency management. Participants personally interact with officers, detectives and other personnel in a non traditional law enforcement setting.

Topics taught during the academy include police training, roles and responsibilities of officers, use of firearms and deadly force options, criminal investigative skills, traffic laws, crime scene search, communications, narcotics, gang education, and specialized units. Some of these classes are hands on and require student participation

The Scottsboro Police Department is committed to establishing close working ties with the members of the community served and establishing channels of communication in order to be responsive to the needs and desire of the community. The Department is aiming to build a stronger relationship between the community and the department while educating the community about police operations. This is a way for the community to be involved with the police department, and for the police department to be involved with the community.

To apply for the citizens academy, you must be 21 years of age or older, have no criminal record, must be able to physically meet training requirements, attend six of the eight session, complete a six hour ride along, sign all required waivers and agreements and wear appropriate clothing.

The eight week program will be held every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. from March 7 through April 25, plus a minimum of six hours ride along time. Applications may be picked up at the Police Department located at 916 S. Broad Street Monday through Friday. Sign ups will end on February 14.