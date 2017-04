Written by Heather Garner

The Jackson County Senior Expo 2017 will be held Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goose Pond Civic Center in Scottsboro.

The annual event will host several vendors, door prizes, food, entertainment and a shredder truck.

Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.

For transportation, call 256-574-6733.