Jackson County Sheriff switches party affiliation

Written by Mazie Aldrich

Recently, the Jackson County Republican Party welcomed a former Democrat elected official, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips to the Alabama GOP.

Jackson County Republican Party Chairman Allen Keller stated, "The Jackson County Republican Executive Committee is delighted to welcome Sheriff Chuck Phillips to our Party. Sheriff Phillips has served our county with honor and integrity, and we welcome such a stalwart of law and order to our party. With much anticipation we look forward to working alongside him for the conservative cause."

“Regardless of party affiliation, my concern is for the citizens of Jackson County first and foremost. It also concerns me that law enforcement officers have not received the support they need or deserve at the national level the last few years. I feel like my values and beliefs now align more with the Republican Party,” Phillips said.

Phillips is currently serving his second four-year term as sheriff of Jackson County.