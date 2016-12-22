Highlands receives Vizient awards

Written by Heather Garner

For the past couple of years, Highlands Medical Center has been participating in a federal initiative led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce rates of hospital acquired conditions, and to reduce all-cause, 30-day readmissions. Highlands is an active participant in the Vizient Hospital Engagement Network, which is one of the national networks approved by CMS.

The ten core areas of focus for this initiative were:

1. Reduce adverse drug events, particularly opiods and warfarin (a blood thinner)

2. Reduce catheter-associated urinary tract infections

3. Reduce central line-associated blood stream infections

4. Reduce injuries from falls

5. Reduce obstetrical adverse events, including early elective deliveries

6. Reduce the rate of pressure ulcers

7. Reduce the incidence of surgical site infections

8. Reduce the rate of venous thromboembolism

9. Reduce ventilator associated events

10. Reduce readmissions

Highlands Medical Center received three awards for their active participation in this program.

One award is for Highlands Medical Center’s outstanding commitment to the goals of reducing patient harm.

The second award is for Highlands meeting or exceeding their goal in all ten of the above initiatives.

The third award, Outstanding Performer award, is for Highlands achieving the highest level of performance in the Vizient Hospital Engagement Network, which is made up of 243 hospitals across the nation. Highlands is ranked within the top 18% of the Vizient HEN hospitals.

“The success of this program at Highlands is due to the hard work and commitment of many staff members, including all nursing staff members from all of the inpatient departments, our Infection Preventionist, Mr. Craig Lacey, members of the Information Systems team Deva Allen and Kelly Jones, reports generated and submitted by Terri Wright, and many more staff members who assisted in one way or another. These initiatives required input and teamwork from all of the staff in order for us to meet our goals. We are very pleased to have received these awards, but the work is not over. We will continue to work on these initiatives, as well as others, to improve care and reduce the chance of harm to all of our patients,” were comments from Debra Brickley, Director of Quality Management at Highlands.