Written by Heather Garner

Room in the Inn, a program of Jackson County Homeless Ministries is currently seeking host churches and volunteers to help make the upcoming season successful.

Room in the Inn is a collaborative effort among churches and community organizations, providing temporary shelter, food and services in an environment where individuals are valued with dignity and respect.

Homelessness is not just a “big city” problem, it is a very real issue right here in our county. Some of the causes are a combination of circumstances ranging from poverty and family dysfunction to educational deficiencies, physical and mental disabilities and addiction. Last year, Room in the Inn serviced people from the age of 5 months to 63 years old.

The Jackson County program is based on the national model Room in the Inn. The model allows for a wide range of hands on ministry opportunities. Host churches and community teams work together across different denominations and congregation sizes, to provide immediate temporary shelter for individuals and families. Guests are picked up at a designated site and transported to a host church where they are greeted by a hospitality team providing a hot meal, fellowship and a place to sleep. Each night the host church and team rotate, allowing more opportunities to serve. Through the act of reaching out, serving in God’s love, Room in the Inn seeks to provide a safe place for the kind of fellowship that can result in empowerment and change.

Last year alone, 659 nights of shelter and 1,989 meals were provided for 38 individual guests. The previous year 395 nights of shelter and 1,184 meals were provided. These were provided by Agape, Calvary Baptist, Cumberland Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Greater St. Paul AME, North Houston Street Church of Christ, New Home Baptist, Riverside Community Church, Scottsboro United Methodist, St. Jude Catholic, St. Luke Episcopal, The Way, The Well, Trinity Baptist, Trinity Lutheran, Willow Street Baptist and Woodville Baptist. Several other local churches also provided backpacks, blankets, toiletries and other supplies. Room in the Inn would like to thank all churches, volunteers, B&B Reporting, Attorney Bill Talley and Don Croft for their time and services provided throughout the season.

This year, Room in the Inn is hoping to have even more host churches and volunteers than last year. Two local churches have agreed to allow their facilities to be used by churches who may not have the room to host. If you or someone you know would like to host or volunteer, please contact 256-999-0546.