Mayoral questions and answers

Written by Heather Garner

Scottsboro mayoral candidates were given the opportunity to ask (and answer) two questions each of their opponent in the upcoming Municipal Election. Questions were drawn from a hat and numbered as drawn to determine order. The opposing candidate will answer questions asked of him first.

1. Describe what efforts you would make to revitalize downtown Scottsboro, who would be involved and how it would be funded?

Robin Shelton:

The revitalization of downtown Scottsboro is a complex problem. First one must understand the “make-up” of businesses within this location. As many citizens know, the County Courthouse with approximately one hundred twenty employees on any given day is the major hub of business activity within the downtown area. The second most busy hub is probably the Post Office located on the NE corner of the square. As with all county courthouses, Law offices and other related businesses tend to locate “on the square” as well. Additionally, there are around ten various type retail businesses located within the courthouse square area with a total of two hundred forty-seven parking spaces, regular and handicapped to serve this area. This does not include parking adjacent to the post office. Currently there are approximately eight empty buildings for lease, rent or sale within our downtown “square” area. This does not include those within the Word Arcade building.

In a revitalization effort I believe both the Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) and the Commercial Development Authority (CDA) should be involved since both have some funds to pull from. In the upcoming fiscal year 2017 both the DRA and CDA will have funds appropriated through a lodging tax passed in 2016. Both boards have a means by which they can offer some “assistance” or grant money to a potential developer. Additionally, the CDA does have some members that are private small business owners who can relate to the “potential” developer while the DRA does not. I believe as we move forward that the DRA should have an active small business owner as part of this board as well as the City Fire Marshal and a City Building Inspector. I believe the latter two members are a critical part of the downtown redevelopment since there could be potential issues arising from remodeling or repairing older properties located downtown. Adjacent property owners must be considered as well. Also since these two entities – the DRA and the CDA – are representing the “City” as a whole I believe they/we should be able to provide as much information to a potential developer/investor as possible. I also understand the DRA has a limited radius they can act upon whereas the CDA does not.

Regardless of the type business that is recruited to the downtown area; whether it is a retail business, restaurant or some other type establishment; parking will be a major factor in the prospective business owner’s decision making process. In the spring of 2017 the City and County will in a joint effort begin a major repair/upgrade to the sidewalks, planters and entry ways to the downtown square. This renovation will cause a loss of some 11 parking places I have been told.

Additional parking must be sought as we move forward with the downtown efforts. Possible joint parking ventures with such entities as First Baptist Church must be explored as we “think outside the box” for growth and revitalization of our downtown area. Also we must get beyond the “square” mindset and start looking at adjacent streets such as Willow, Andrews, Caldwell, Peachtree and Appletree as we promote growth for the downtown area. Adjoining area residents must also be involved with this planning. This is a project that needs some master planning that will involve the utility companies as well. Finally, the revitalization effort must fit with the atmosphere and theme we want to achieve with our Downtown Scottsboro. Is downtown revitalization just a means to fill up an open building or property with some type of retail business while offering some grant assistance? I don’t think so. I believe downtown should be a place with some history. We should offer arts and craft events, weekend outdoor concerts, movie nights and an atmosphere that promotes relaxation and family activities. To achieve this there needs to be a master plan of where we want to go as we revitalize downtown. The first step has been laid with the plan to renovate the sidewalks and planters but we must build upon that. We can then pursue different type grant monies – private, state and federal after we have this plan laid out.

Brent Miller:

Currently, I am the city council liaison to the Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority. I work closely with the DRA and I am very active in revitalizing the downtown area. Small businesses are the economic heartbeat of this community and a vibrant downtown area is necessary for the growth of Scottsboro.

Many of the projects you see now are as a result of our involvement in downtown revitalization. The most notable of those projects include the renovation on the façade of the building owned by the DRA, as well as the purchase of the parking lot across from the post office. Grant opportunities are also available to aid property owners in the downtown area with renovating buildings. The DRA is also active in encouraging additional businesses to open in downtown by offering reimbursement grants for permit fees, roll-off containers, etc.

I’ll also work with county officials to help increase parking availability on and around the square. The square has always been and should always be a centerpiece to any downtown. This creates traffic, which in turn creates revenue for the city. I’ll continue to work with the five members of the DRA, including county officials and members of the various volunteer and civic organizations who are trying to improve our city’s downtown image.

The DRA has been successful in securing more than $30,000 in grants in less than two years to help fund these projects. The DRA is in the process of applying for additional grants for renovation projects, improvements focused on the arts and beautification projects to make the downtown area more aesthetically pleasing.

Lastly, events such as First Monday, the BBQ Cook Off, Jingle Bell Square, etc., should remain on the square and have an increase in marketing of these events so the city can not only provide activities for its citizens, but also provide an opportunity to draw in visitors to our city.

2. As Mayor do you support the County Commission’s efforts to impose an additional 1 cent sales tax on the citizens of Scottsboro?

Brent Miller:

I am not a proponent of raising our current ad valorem base. The answer is not higher taxes, but more people (businesses) paying those taxes. However, sometimes increases in revenue are not so easy and expedient. Therefore, decisions become not a process of right or wrong, but of necessity. I possess a very strong and committed relationship with our commissioners and chairman. I believe in having an open dialog with our county officials to work on alternative solutions to keep from having to increase the total sales tax.

By working together to develop a solution, both the county and city are investing in each other to improve the image, infrastructure and economic growth. This helps increase national and international exposure for companies looking to locate in Scottsboro, as well as increases exposure of tourism and recreational facilities to further increase revenue.

Robin Shelton:

As the Mayor of Scottsboro I would not support the County Commission’s effort to pass an additional 1 cent sales tax upon the citizens of Scottsboro. The City of Scottsboro has just recently added an additional 3 million dollars to the current level of debt. The City of Scottsboro is also facing an additional expense looming in the next few years involving the expansion of the existing landfill that both the city and county use. In my door to door campaign and in talking to the citizens of our town it is very apparent that the citizens of Scottsboro desire no more taxes – period. I also know that my opponent just last year in a letter to the editor of a local paper openly supported an additional 1 cent sales tax be placed upon the citizens. As your Mayor I will not support such a tax. I have faith the County Commission will continue to seek a solution without it coming to a vote again.

3. With the recent concern in the fishing industry, what would you propose to help reduce the potential for the decline in tourism within the city?

Robin Shelton:

As I understand the question posed there are two issues at hand. The first deals with the Lake Guntersville Reservoir being “stressed” or over-fished along with the limited amount of resources the local game wardens can provide. The second issue deals with a possible decline in tourism money as a result of potentially fewer fishing tournaments.

First, we must look into all possible avenues to avoid the loss of fishing tournaments in our area. These tournaments provide much needed income for our local hotels, motels, restaurants, gas stations, retail stores, convenience stores, etc. which in turn results in tax revenue for our city. The decline in the fish population and the resulting concern expressed by our local anglers must not be ignored.

Currently there is a group – The Lake Guntersville Conservation Group - that has started working on efforts to restock the lake. It has been reported that this will cost somewhere in the $50,000 range. Funding of such would obviously have to be a joint effort of several entities. This must be addressed and not ignored.

The potential loss of fishing tourism revenue would have to be replaced by several different means. The revenue generated from increased tournament activity when the Veterans Baseball Complex is finished is just a start in the right direction. Bynum Soccer Complex must also be utilized to its potential for tournament activity as well as the adjacent Bynum Softball Complex. Additionally, other activities such as some type of outdoor concert series at Goose Pond or the downtown area as well as an additional Arts and Crafts fair in the spring utilizing Caldwell Park should be explored. We should also tap into our other natural resources. We have many caves located within Jackson County. The National Speleological Society (NSS) also has an office located in nearby Huntsville. This offers the potential for conventions or other related events that would draw visitors to our area. The list goes on for possible events or functions that could help offset any potential loss of tourism dollars. This would need to be an effort of the Chamber, City and Goosepond.

Tourism is very important revenue stream to our area with all the natural resources we have to offer. It brings in income to our business owners and provides the city with tax revenue. We have to continue to explore any and all avenues to enhance this revenue. This is something we cannot afford to lose.

Brent Miller:

Currently I have a task force researching the approach and answers Chattanooga used to revive Lake Chickamauga. It is a team effort from state offices, aquatic experts, our Fish & Wildlife Department, TVA, local fishing guides, local anglers, and businesses impacted by the declining revenue from lake activities.

As a result of the meetings I’ve attended with local citizens, elected officials and business owners, a list of items will be introduced in Montgomery at an advisory meeting to see what changes should be implemented to help protect our fishing industry in Scottsboro. But we can’t rely solely on our fishing industry. It takes energetic leaders to think of new and innovative ways to bring tourists to Scottsboro. I have already begun working on several ideas that will generate tourism revenue for the city in the off-season of fishing tournaments. I look forward to sharing these ideas with members of the tourism advisory committee, the Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.

4. Why are you the best choice to lead the city as Mayor?

Brent Miller:

I am a leader who answers to the people and is transparent with a strong cohesive relationship with the city council. The city does not need to be a proponent of favoritism and reactionary responses concerning our future. I could list multiple active and prominent civic roles I have been directly involved in during my term as your current city councilman, however, it is not only about what I have done, but also about what we can do by continuing to working together. My history of serving and volunteering in Scottsboro is a testament of committed and productive leadership leading to a positive direction. With me as Mayor I can continue our journey of better roads, better city government and services, and better quality of life for all citizens of Scottsboro.

The main reason I am the best choice is I possess an energetic vision grounded in over 20 years of active experience working tirelessly for the City of Scottsboro and its citizens. Currently, I have a 100 day plan to enact as soon as I take office. My first and foremost endeavor, as your Mayor answering directly to you and the city council, is to maintain and improve our financial situation. We are all entitled to fully know the financial assets available. I will work to provide transparency within the Mayor’s office and the business it conducts. Also, from the Mayor’s office I will work with the city council and employees to provide a team-like atmosphere that is synergistic and productive. I look forward to working for and with the citizens of Scottsboro, but I need your help on October 4th.

Robin Shelton:

As Mayor of Scottsboro, one must have a diverse background of experience and knowledge since each day can and will present different challenges.

As a husband, father and grandfather I have personally experienced the give and take of marriage, the issues and discipline that come from raising children, and the love and understanding of grandchildren. The city employees deserve the same “family” treatment and respect. I believe I best know how to provide this from personally having a family. There is no substitute for this experience.

I have served 29 years in leadership and management positions. While working as Director of Surgical and Outpatient Services and as the lead physician recruiter at Highlands Medical Center I have personally recruited individuals and their families to our town. This is not an easy task and takes experience in putting the “pieces of the puzzle” together to make this happen. This proven experience will be very beneficial as we move forward in recruiting individuals, industry and businesses to our area.

The city has a very large budget of nearly 21 million dollars. There are multiple departments, capital needs, and personnel related issues that must be managed while working with a finance director. I believe my experience while working in the health care field dealing with budgets, setting priorities while sometimes dealing with declining revenue gives me the knowledge needed to manage the taxpayer’s money. This is not an area for on the job training. Additionally, while owning a small business the past 9 years I know that sometimes sacrifices have to be made in order to grow and expand your business. I know what hard work is.

Leadership is something that one does not just stumble into. It is something you earn through hard work and proven work experience. Sustaining a leadership role comes from demonstrating over a period of time you that can do the job effectively and efficiently. I have proven my leadership throughout my career.

Vision is being willing to “think outside the box”. It also involves networking with others who share the same view. I believe I have the vision to reach these goals.

Accountability is what happens when you know you must answer for your own actions. I am and will always be accountable for what I do and I believe in.

The Mayor will be required from time to time to be out of town. This may be a 1-2 night stay or possibly a trip of 1-2 weeks, depending on the nature of business. I have the flexibility that will allow me to be able to make such trips – even on short notice.

I believe I have the maturity, knowledge, experience, skills and vision to move our great city forward. I will always promote transparency and accountability when spending your tax dollars. I believe my honesty, integrity, strong moral and ethical values are a must for this role. My wife and I were both born and raised here in Scottsboro. We chose to raise our family here and likewise our children have chosen to raise their families here as well. I have a very strong desire for our city to prosper. My desire is also for each individual that grows up here to have an opportunity when the time comes for them to remain in Scottsboro if their career allows that. I have also heard that if I am elected that we will just have “more of the same.” I can absolutely say this is far, far from the truth. I know the path to success is not just straight ahead. We are at a crossroad in our city. You the voter must decide which direction we will take as my opponent and I are completely different individuals. I know changes must and will be made if I am elected.