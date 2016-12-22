Written by Heather Garner

In an effort to bring awareness and comfort to parents of angels and future parents of angels, Holly Evans is preparing for Grayson’s Walk of Life.

Evans gave birth to her son, Grayson Reese Evans on September 20, 2014. Grayson was stillborn due to a cord incident.

His mother says, “I realized just how much our community needed improvements when it comes to helping grieving parents, providing hospitals with much needed medical necessities. We had less than two hours with our son before we had to give him to the funeral home and begin planning his funeral so between Thursday night and Saturday morning I went from being healthy, happy, and pregnant with a perfectly healthy son to checking myself out of the hospital and going to plan his funeral.

Cuddle Cots provide the gift of time to shocked and grieving parents and families. Our hopes are to raise enough money to gift cuddle cots to all of our local hospitals in northeast Alabama for pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October. The statics for pregnancy loss is shocking and still a very taboo subject of conversation. I hope that this event will open the doors so others feel more comfortable speaking of their angels and breaks down the doors of silence.”

Cuddle Cots are medical Moses bassinets that are cooled to allow parents valuable time with their babies. The only hospital in the state that currently has one is UAB. Parents of children who pass, have little time with the child before they are handed over for funeral services. In many instances, the mother of the child is unable to attend the funerals.

Grayson’s Walk of Life 5K will be held on September 10, 2016 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Rainsville City Park. During the event there will be food trucks, a walk/race event, a silent auction, a balloon release and live entertainment. The event will also feature a moms table where mothers of angels can bring a photo of their child and put on the memorial board. Proceeds will be used to buy Cuddle Cots.

Grayson's Walk of Life event is held under Huntsville Hospital's nonprofit 501c tax status, so all donations and registration fees are tax deductible. For more information or to register, please visit http://graysonswalk.com, call 256-469-1827 or email




