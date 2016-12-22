Council member releases statement regarding Veterans Field

Written by Heather Garner

Council member Brent Miller released the following statement today regarding the Veterans Field project:

"In light of the recent criticism the City of Scottsboro has received regarding the capital improvement projects, I felt the need to clarify the process in which the city council was involved. The four projects include: Veterans ball field, the indoor pool at the Rec-Com, the Heritage Center expansion and the remodel of fire station three. These four projects were proposed by the mayor in the fall of 2015 as a needed capital improvement project, which would benefit the entire city and a diverse group of residents and visitors.The council was involved from the beginning by not being willing to blindly sign off on these projects; therefore, committees were established to have input and involvement. I personally was assigned to the pool renovation project at the Rec-Com, along with the mayor, two employees and an advisory committee member. I had no involvement with any of the other three projects since a different council member was assigned to each project.There was no invitation given to myself or any other council member by city administration to be included in any other discussion regarding these projects. The council made repeated requests for plans and those requests were ignored until after a pre-bid meeting was held at the demolished Veterans park. The pre-bid meeting was advertised in the newspaper; however, no indication or communication was provided to the council that a meeting was taking place through an email, phone call, text message or in person. Council members were informed of the meeting only after it had occurred, and only at that time did council members realize how far along the city was in the projects.The council agreed previously to allow the city to handle the demolition to save costs on the project. The demolition of the ball field was ordered under the direction of the mayor. The council was not notified or asked when the existing field should be demolished. A thicket of pine trees was also cut under the direction of the mayor, which was also not previously discussed with the council. As a council member, I have serious concerns as to why requests to reuse some of the fencing were overlooked, and I have serious questions as to why the demolition crew was instructed to take the fencing to Stevenson, Ala., to sell it as scrap. The city received, from records I have been provided, a total of $731.70 for the fencing. In my opinion, the fencing should have been declared surplus and sold in accordance with the law if it could not have been used to cut costs on the current project. The city often uses a regulated website to sell surplus property and equipment. A search on the site shows page after page of fencing available for purchase from various municipalities. Another question arises as to the lumber from the trees that were taken down and who received the lumber.It is important to note that the original budget, provided by the mayor and architect, was $1,099,308. This is the amount presented to the council as a recommendation as to how much to borrow to complete the ball field project. It is also important to note that the description of the ball fields is called a “Retrofit.” There are questions that the scope of work changed after this budgeted amount was provided to the council, without council authorization or discussion. The council must rely on information provided by the professionals entrusted and hired to do their job. Unfortunately, the council was not presented accurate information when it chose to proceed with these projects.I have been involved in one committee meeting and that meeting was for the pool project at the beginning of the year. I was never invited to attend any additional meeting with the mayor, department heads or the architects. I did, however, make repeated attempts to be included in the process. I believe the council has made every effort to research these projects, get the best rate available to borrow the money and become involved in these projects. Rest assured, the council will continue to look into ways of saving money for the city, and we will continue to invest in the city to provide the quality of life and amenities it takes to have a progressive and growing city. I stand by my decision and that of the majority of the council to support the expansion and improvement of our quality of life in Scottsboro, and I welcome any discussion, ideas and suggestions the residents of Scottsboro have to continue moving the city forward.In the last two weeks, I have been included in two council committee meetings for the recreation department to discuss the ball field project. These are the first two meetings the council committee has been included in to discuss these projects. The committee consists of myself, another council member, the mayor and the recreation department head. During the first meeting on Aug. 10, the committee was able to lower the budget by approximately $200,000. During the Aug. 22city council work session, it was mentioned the project was now at approximately $1.7 million. It was not mentioned that this amount excluded irrigation and lighting. The second committee meeting was held on Aug. 18, where another $200,000+ was removed from the budget. Things such as a warning track, reducing the size of the kitchen area, removing shade canopies, removing money huts, going from a block dugout to a fenced dugout, etc., were discussed. Previous items removed were the medical building, pavilions and remote controlled lighting. It will not be and has not been my recommendation to cut any of the four fields from the project. We also were approached by a citizen who has offered to volunteer to help review the projects and help cut costs from an engineering standpoint. All of these suggestions and recommendations will be considered as we hope to lower the costs; however, we must build a facility the city can be proud of and that is useful to the City of Scottsboro."