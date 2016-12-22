Backpack Buddies needs help for another successful year

Written by Heather Garner

With the communities help, the 2015-2016 Backpack Buddies Weekend Feeding Program was a huge success. Not only did they succeed in funding their program independently, they averaged 60 participants, most were elementary age students, from Labor Day weekend through the end of the school year. The Backpack Buddies Program received over $10,000 in cash donations from businesses and individuals in the community, and in addition several donations of food items throughout the year.

In the future, the plan is for the Backpack Buddies program to be absorbed into the local food pantry. However, even though progress continues on the pantry, Jacob’s Well Ministry, the pantry is still at least a year from completion.

This past year Deborah Helms, program coordinator, worked trying to develop some public knowledge of our Backpack Buddies program and had much success. Several local businesses, individuals, churches, and civic groups made donations. Without these donations the program would have been unsuccessful. Funds given last year are completely depleted and the program will need help again this year. The program is requesting that your church, business, or organization set a goal and make a pledge to help ensure that none of the children in our community go without food on the weekend.

The need is immediate. It costs approximately $4 each week for each child on the program. This adds up to about $250 per week. Estimated annual costs for the program are in the neighborhood of $10,000.

Helms says, “So many in the community have been interested and supportive of the Backpack Buddies program. Now, they are asking you to help. If you, your church, business or organization would like to make a donation we accept both food and monetary donations. Your tax deductible monetary donations can simply be mailed to Backpack Buddies Program, Skyline High School, 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768. We welcome your questions about Backpack Buddies and would be happy to speak to your group about the program.”



