JCHCA issues statement on termination of CEO

Written by Heather Garner

Board attorney, Gary Lackey, of the Jackson County Heath Care Authority, issued the following statement regarding the termination of former CEO Kim Bryant.

“At its regular Board meeting on July 26, 2016, the Board of the Jackson County Health Care Authority voted to terminate the employment of Kim Bryant as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority. Bryant had held the position since May 2009.

According to Board Chairman Bob Matthews, ‘We appreciate the work Kim has done for us over the last few years. A lot of progress has been made in many areas.

However, it was the sense of the Board that we wanted to move in a different direction, and look for a CEO who can take us to the next level. The people of Jackson County expect, and deserve, the highest quality health care that can be provided outside a big city.’

Matthews continued, ‘Of course, we wish Kim all the best in whatever path his career takes him.’

At the same meeting, the Board voted to name Dr. Lonnie Albin, who serves as Chief Medical Officer, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Albin stated that, ‘I look forward to working with the Board and the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition, and to keeping our facilities – Highlands Medical Center, Highlands Health & Rehab, Cumberland Health & Rehab, and our outpatient clinics – operating smoothly during this process.’

Chairman Matthews concluded by saying, ‘We will have an extensive and thorough search process for a new CEO. Our objective is to make it possible for the people of Jackson County to get most of the quality health care they can, here at home, without having to travel to Huntsville or Chattanooga.”

Since that meeting, JCHCA board members Chris Gulley and Nelson Parker have resigned their positions as board members.